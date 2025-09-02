Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 Wraps Up Shoot, To Go Off-Air On 19th September

Sony Entertainment Television’s newly launched show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, is all set to go off-air soon. Launched with much expectation, starring Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda in the show, it failed to grab the eyeballs of the viewers in the tough competition, resulting in the closure of the show in just two months. And now the cast has wrapped up the shoot of the show.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season is set to go off-air on September 19, which is just a couple of weeks away. However, today the cast of the show wrapped up the shoot. Actor Vihan Verma, who plays the role of Shreyas Iyer (Bhagyashree’s brother), posted a series of photos, sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses with the cast and crew, including Shivangi Joshi, Yash Pandit, Rishika Nag, and others.

With all the photos, Vihan penned a gratitude note bidding farewell to the show and the whole cast. He wrote, “Wrapped with love, laughter & endless memories. This chapter ends but the stories live on ! Hope you guys will miss us ! A short yet a beautiful journey.

Shreyas Iyer, I’ll Miss you a little too much !

Badde Achhe Lagte Hain ❤️🥹

Thank you @balajitelefilmslimited @sonytvofficial @ektarkapoor @pipsoo11 @ketswalawalkar @apoorvlonewolf @dhruvumrania @komaalllll_ @shailesh6916 @anandsharmacasting @dimplemewara01 , Nilesh Ji, Mukesh Bhai, Dharam Ji, Direction team, DOP team, technicians, Hair Makeup and the entire spot team !”

