BARC India Ratings 25 September: Anupamaa Takes The Top Spot; Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi In 2nd Place With A Rise

The year 2025’s biggest shakeups in the world of television ratings have started. The BARC India Ratings released today, Week 37 of 2025, 25 September 2025, give us just that!! Anupamaa (Star Plus) remains consistently on top and rakes in a TVR of 2.4. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (Star Plus), is the No. 2 show and is slowly closing in on Anupamaa and sees a rise this week too, taking its TVR to 2.1. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) is the next with a TVR of 1.9.

Tumm Se Tumm Tak (Zee TV) is surging ahead and takes the next spot with a TVR of 1.8. Udhe Ki Aasha (Star Plus) and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) stay joint with a TVR of 1.7. Vasudha (Zee TV) surges ahead with a rise, getting a TVR of 1.4 along with Colors TV show Mangal Lakshmi.

Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar and Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki and Bigg Boss (Colors TV) stay joint with a TVR of 1.3. Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile (Zee TV) also surges ahead with a TVR of 1.3. Aarti Anjali Awasthi (Star Plus) has a TVR of 1.2 along with Jhanak (Star Plus) and Colors TV shows Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav and Pati Patni aur Panga.

Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) has a TVR of 1.1. Colors TV’s new show Binddii opens at a TVR of 1.1. Zee TV’s Saru also gets a TVR of 1.1. Colors TV’s Manpasand Ki Shaadi gets a TVR of 1.0 along with Sony SAB’s Itti Si Khushi. Colors TV’s Dhaakad Beera and Star Plus’ Sampoorna get a TVR of 0.9. Sony Entertainment Television’s Super Dancer Chapter 5 takes a TVR of 0.8. Zee TV reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon gets a TVR of 0.7. Colors TV’s Noyontara which saw a change in slot, has dropped its TVR to 0.5.

To sum it up, Zee TV is making inroads with Vasudha and Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, giving tough competition. The heat certainly picks up with every passing week for the No. 1 spot. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has been seeing a rise in the last two weeks, which puts the pressure back on Anupamaa, which is seated at the top spot. Sampoorna has again been a launch for Star Plus, which has not begun well.