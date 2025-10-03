BARC India Ratings 3 October: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Closes In On No.1 Show Anupamaa; Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan Gets A Good Opening

The year 2025’s biggest shakeups in the world of television ratings have started. The BARC India Ratings released today, Week 38 of 2025, 3 October 2025, give us just that!! Anupamaa (Star Plus) remains steady at the No. 1 spot with a TVR of 2.3. However, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (Star Plus) is closing in on the No. 1 show, with a TVR of 2.2. Udne Ki Aasha – Sapno Ka Safar and Udne Ki Aasha, which took a one-hour slot, get a TVR of 1.9 and 1.6, respectively. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) drops slightly with a TVR of 1.8 this week. Tumm Se Tum Tak (Zee TV) stands tall with a TVR of 1.7. Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan (Zee TV) opens big for Zee TV, with a TVR of 1.5. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) also secures a TVR of 1.5, and sees a drop. Vasudha (Zee TV) is on a rise in its graph, with it getting a TVR of 1.5. Colors TV’s Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki sees a rise to take its TVR to 1.4.

Mangal Lakshmi and Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar (Colors TV) stay joint with a TVR of 1.3 along with Star Plus’ Aarti Anjali Awasthi. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) gets a TVR of 1.2. Dhamaal with Pati Patni aur Panga (Colors TV) has a TVR of 1.2. Other shows with a TVR of 1.2 include Jhanak (Star Plus), Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile (Zee TV), Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav (Colors TV) and Saru (Zee TV). Bigg Boss (Colors TV) gets a TVR of 1.1. Binddii (Colors TV) sees a slight drop in its second week and gets a TVR of 1.0. Sony SAB’s Itti Si Khushi drops to 0.9. Sony Entertainment Television’s new show Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai gets a TVR of 0.3.

To sum it up, Anupamaa and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi continue to go neck to neck. Zee TV has finally hit gold, with its time band from 8.30 PM (Tumm Se Tumm Tak), 9 PM (Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan) to 9.30 PM (Vasudha) giving a strong competition to the top-rated shows.