BARC India Ratings 9 October: Anupamaa and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Maintain Their Top 2 Positions

The biggest shakeups in the world of television ratings for 2025 have begun. The BARC India Ratings released today, Week 39 of 2025, 9 October 2025, give us just that!! Anupamaa (Star Plus) continues to stand its ground as the No. 1 show with a TVR of 2.1. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (Star Plus) continues to have a neck-to-neck race with Anupamaa, being closely behind with a TVR of 2.0. Udne Ki Aasha (Star Plus), which airs at a one-hour slot has TVR of of 1.8 and 1.6 TVR, respectively. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) also has a TVR of 1.8.

Zee TV’s Tumm Se Tumm Tak continues to be the slot leader and the channel’s best show with a TVR of 1.7. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) has a TVR of 1.6, and sees a slight improvement from last week. Zee TV’s Vasudha stands tall with a TVR of 1.5. Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan (Zee TV) follows next with a TVR of 1.4. Star Plus show Aarti Anjali Awasthi and Zee TV’s Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile have a TVR of 1.3.

The shows with a TVR of 1.2 include Mangal Lakshmi and Mangal Lakshmi Lakshmi Ka Safar, Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki and Bigg Boss, all being Colors TV show. Saru (Zee TV) has a TVR of 1.1 along with Colors TV’s Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav and Star Plus’ Jhanak. Dhamaal with Pati Patni aur Panga (Colors TV) drops this week and secures a TVR of 1.0.

Star Plus’ Sampoorna, Colors TV shows Manpasand Ki Shaadi, Binddii, Dhaakad Beera, and Sony SAB’s Itti Si Khushi have a TVR of 0.9 along with Star Plus’ Ishani.

To sum it up, the race to the top continues between Anupamaa and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, with Udne Ki Aasha on an upward graph. Zee TV shows Tumm Se Tumm Tak, Vasudha, Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan and Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile continue to maintain a consistency in ratings, making it tough for top-rated shows. Colors TV show Dhaakad Beera has not shown any rise after the leap. Star Plus’ new launch Sampoorna has not worked either.