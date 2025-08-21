BARC India Ratings August 21: Anupamaa On Top; Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Continues To Struggle

The year 2025’s biggest shakeups in the world of television ratings have started. The BARC India Ratings released today, Week 31 of 2025, 14 August 2025, give us just that!! Yet again, it is Anupmaaa (Star Plus) that comes good in the acid test. The show stands tall with a TVR of 2.2 as the No. 1 show across GECs. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) witnesses a slight dip in its ratings, but continues to stay in its 2nd spot with a TVR of 2.0. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) sees a significant drop and secures a TVR of 1.9. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (Star Plus) maintains its last week’s ratings of 1.8 TVR, and continues to struggle to increase its ratings.

Udne Ki Aasha (Star Plus) secures a TVR of 1.7. Tumm Se Tumm Tak (Zee TV) sees a slight dip with a TVR of 1.6. Mangal Lakshmi and Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar (Colors TV) see a considerable drop and secure a TVR of 1.4. Aarti Anjali Awasthi (Star Plus) gets a TVR of 1.3, which again sees a dip. Colors TV shows Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav and Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki secure a TVR of 1.2.

Zee TV’s Vasudha sees a major drop and secures a TVR of 1.1. Zee TV show Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile also sees a drop with a TVR of 1.1, along with Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV). Star Plus shows Jhanak and Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad also sustain a drop in ratings with a TVR of 1.1. Zee TV’s Saru gets a TVR of 1.0 along with Colors TV’s Noyontara.

Zee TV’s reality show drops further with a TVR of 0.9. Colors TV’s new show Manpasand Ki Shaadi opens with a TVR of 0.9. Colors TV’s reality show Pati Patni aur Panga drops considerably to a TVR of 0.9. Colors TV’ show Dhaakad Beera fails to rise further and only secures a TVR of 0.8. Star Plus’ show Ishaani drops to 0.8. Zee TV’s show Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah drops further at the late-night slot to a TVR of 0.7.

To sum it up, the programming changes in terms of time slot of Zee TV to accommodate the reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon have taken a toll on all its well-rated fiction shows. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi needs to see a rise now. The newly launched reality shows on Colors TV and Zee TV have to pull up their socks and rate better to make a mark.