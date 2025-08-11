Best TV Shows To Watch In 2025 -From Drama, Comedy To Love Story

2025 is a full package dhamaka for viewers, offering the best TV shows to watch, featuring fresh stories, grand productions, new Jodis, and more. There are several new shows and some old ones that have been entertaining the audience with drama, comedy, love stories, and more. Check out the best TV shows you can watch in 2025.

1) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Produced by Asit Modi’s Neela Film Productions, Sony SAB’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a forever favorite show with top stars like Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Sunayana Fozdar, and others. The show also recently ranked in the top spot for consecutive weeks, reclaiming its charm in comedy.

2) Tumm Se Tumm Tak

The newly launched Zee TV show has been reigning since day one on the TRP ratings and viewers’ hearts. The show has also secured its position in the top five, starring Sharad Kelkar and Niharika Chouksey. Produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio, the show tells the love story of an older man and a younger girl.

3) Anupamaa

The forever favorite since its launch, Anupamaa is ruling the chart with Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role. Produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions, this show continues to win hearts with its compelling storyline and relatable sequences in family drama.

4) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions produced another show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which is one of the longest-running shows on TV, and currently the show casts Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla in the lead roles. The highs and lows of married life make this show a favorite among viewers.

5) Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

The iconic TV show Kyunki returned this year with a limited series, starring Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay in the lead roles, alongside a new generation of actors, including Rohit Suchanti, Shagun Sharma, Aman Gandhi, and others. Produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the return of Kyunki marked its charm by topping the TRP ratings in the opening week.

6) Mangal Lakshmi & Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar

Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar is a spin-off show of Mangal Lakshmi. The original show stars Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw, while the spin-off casts Sanika Amit and Shubham Dipta. Both shows are performing well, particularly the daily drama that explores a woman’s life. The Colors TV shows are produced by Panorama Entertainment.

7) Kumkum Bhagya

Although news of the show going off-air has surfaced, viewers still love Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. The show stars Pranali Rathod, Namik Paul, and Akshay Bindra in the lead roles. The love triangle and drama the show features keep the viewers hooked and is undoubtedly a treat to watch.

8) Noyontara

This supernatural series, produced by Peninsula Pictures and starring Shruti Bhist and Arjun Chakrabarty, was launched recently on StarPlus. The horror show brings a fresh breath of air to the viewers with something unexpected.

All the listed shows are top-rated shows in the TRP chart. Besides these shows, viewers can also watch shows like Jhanak, Ishani, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, Aami Daakini, Vasudha, and more, as these shows create buzz on the internet.