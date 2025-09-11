Bhagya Lakshmi Fame Aishwarya Khare To Lead Mukta Dhond’s Next For Colors TV, Reports

Aishwarya Khare, the popular television actress who is known for her appearance in the hit show Bhagya Lakshmi is all set to return to the screens in a new avatar. The actress has been roped in to play the female lead in the well-known producer Mukta Dhond’s upcoming project for Colors TV, reportedly.

Mukta Dhond has produced popular shows like Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, Mannat: Har Khushi Paane Ki and now she is set to bring a new show to treat the viewers with something new. And with Aishwarya Khare in the lead, the excitement for the show has already been high on social media.

Talking about Aishwarya Khare, she is a talented actress and has appeared in several shows, with Bhagya Lakshmi being her most popular show where she was paired alongside Rohit Suchanti and the show was produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. Recently, she participated in Zee TV’s reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon. However, the actress left the show due to her deteriorating mental and physical health.

Besides that, Aishwarya has also been part of shows like Vishkanya… Ek Anokhi Prem Kahani, Yeh Hai Chahatein, and others.

Are you guys excited to see Aishwarya Khare again on screen with a new character and show? Will she be able to win hearts again with her acting skills and charm?