Bhagya Lakshmi fame Maera Mishra enters Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, says, ‘Entering as a wild card is both thrilling and intimidating’

The contestants of Zee TV’s Chhoriyan Chali Gaon—Anita Hassanandani, Anjuum Faakih, Krishna Shroff, Dolly Javed, Erika Packard, Rameet Sandhu, Surabhi, and Samriddhi Mehra—have been fervently investing their passion, fortitude, and vibrant energy into the unfolding competition. This quaint village setting has already been a canvas for remarkable moments filled with determination, joyous laughter, and transformative experiences. However, this week, the atmosphere buzzed with excitement as an exhilarating twist was introduced.

During the festive Ganesh Chaturthi special episode, the Bhagya Lakshmi fame actress Maera Mishra graced the show with her presence, stunning everyone with an unexpected announcement: she will be joining the competition as a wild card entry!

Now, as she steps into the rustic charm of the village, she is ready to unveil an entirely different facet of her personality. Abandoning the luxuries of city life, Maera is poised to immerse herself in the simplicity and authenticity of village living. She will face a myriad of challenges that will test her strength, resilience, and spirit. Eager to embrace every moment of this unique experience, Maera is set to captivate both her fellow contestants and viewers alike as she navigates through this remarkable journey.

Speaking about her entry, Maera Mishra said, “I am excited to be a part of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, and I have been so inspired by the show’s concept and the courage of the contestants. Entering as a wild card is both thrilling and intimidating. It means I have to catch up quickly, adapt faster, and prove myself in an environment that is completely new to me. But that’s exactly what excites me. This show gives me the chance to grow as a person, to experience life in its simplest yet toughest form, and to connect with people on a very real level. I think audiences will get to see a version of me they’ve never seen before which is unfiltered, raw, and determined. I am looking forward to what lies ahead and can’t wait to make the most of every moment in the gaon.”