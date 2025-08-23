Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare Reveals Her Battle With Migraines & Mental Struggles Post Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Exit

Actress Aishwarya Khare rose to fame with her character Lakshmi in the show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, recently participated in Zee TV’s reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon has now abruptly exited from the show, sparking curiosity about what went wrong that she had to take such a big step. In her post-exit interview, the actress revealed about battling with migraine, mental struggles and more.

In a recent interview with TellyChakkar, Aishwarya revealed the unfiltered story behind her big decision. The actress emphasized that she took the most difficult decision of her life on the spot at that moment. She shared that those who know her understand that she is very frickle-minded. She overthinks a lot and making this big decision as she wanted to be on the show was very difficult.

Aishwarya said, “For the past one or one and a half weeks, I have been severely sick on the show that people might not have seen because I never talked about it nor did I say it in the show, but I had a fever. I was getting migraine attacks. I used to have headaches, sometimes blackouts also happen. So I had a lot of weakness, but still I had pushed myself one and a half weeks and kept pushing myself and I pushed myself till the moment I could.”

Further, Aishwarya added, “And in the Kabaddi task I was physically low because of my health, but not just that, I was also mentally scared.” The actress reveals that she hasn’t played any physical sport in her life, nor in school or anywhere, as she is not a physical or sport person.

Lastly, Aishwarya emphasized that she is not a person who indulges in sports activities and the Kabaddi task feared me and at one moment her mental stress, physical stress and everything took a toll on her, which was the moment she realized she had to decide what she wants to do, or her health will decline, and so she made the decision to exit from Chhooriyan Chali Gaon.