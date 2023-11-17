Big News: Hina Khan to play lead in Amazon miniTV’s Qahar

Renowned actress Hina Khan recently took to Instagram to share exciting news about her upcoming project which will stream on Amazon miniTV. The series, produced by Reliance Entertainment and Namit Sharma, boasts Ritam Srivastav as its director and promises to be a captivating addition to the digital entertainment landscape.

In the announcement post, Hina unveiled key details about her role in Qahar. She is set to play the character named Rubiya, and intriguingly, her look is said to bear a resemblance to Alia Bhatt’s appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Fans can anticipate seeing Hina adorned in a simple multicolored saree, adding an extra layer of authenticity to her character.

Hina shared glimpses from the sets, providing a sneak peek into the behind-the-scenes action. The photos reveal her shooting at Sophia College, setting the stage for what promises to be an engaging storyline. Expressing her enthusiasm, Hina captioned the Instagram post with, “New beginnings! 🧿 #Qahar on @amazonminitv @relianceentertainment @dekhodekho @ritams18.”

