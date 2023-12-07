Big News: TV actor Bhupinder Singh arrested for killing neighbour, injuring 3 people

Renowned TV and film actor Bhupinder Singh finds himself at the center of a tragic incident, as he faces murder charges for opening fire on his neighbors during a dispute over tree-cutting on his Bijnor farm. As per reports in Times Of India, the incident, which occurred on December 3, resulted in the death of one person and left three others injured.

Bhupinder, known for his roles in popular TV serials such as ‘Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Kam’ and ‘Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon,’ reportedly shot his neighbors when they protested against him cutting trees for a fence on his farm. The victims included Govind Singh, 23, who tragically lost his life, while Govind’s father Gurdeep Singh, mother Meera Bai, and elder brother Amreek Singh sustained serious injuries. Govind’s sister managed to escape and hide nearby, avoiding the indiscriminate gunfire. Gurdeep and Amreek, both critically injured, are battling for their lives.

Three days after the shooting, Bhupinder, along with three accomplices armed with lathis during the tree-cutting altercation—Gyan Singh, Jivan Singh, and Gurjant Singh—have been arrested. The group now faces serious charges under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (provocation), and 34 (criminal act by several persons) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Additionally, police have initiated proceedings to cancel Bhupinder’s arms license.