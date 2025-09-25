Bigg Boss 17 Fame Arun Mashettey Welcomes 2nd Child, Shares First Glimpse Of Baby

Arun Srikanth Mashettey, the popular Indian YouTuber, became a father for the second time as he welcomed his second child, a baby girl, with his wife, Malak Mashettey. Arun rose to fame after his participation in Colors TV’s controversial show Bigg Boss 17. Sharing the good news with his fans and followers, the social media star uploaded a video showcasing the visuals from the hospital.

The video shows a glimpse of Arun adoring Malak with a kiss a few hours before the delivery. Starting from 2 AM, Malak was on a check and from resting to bearing the pain, she delivered her second child, a baby girl, around 7 in the morning. Beaming with pride and happiness, Arun took the newborn in his hand and gave a glimpse to his fans, adoring his little bundle of joy. The whole video is heart-warming and emotional.

Sharing the good news, Arun also revealed the name of their second princess, Elina Mashettey. He wrote, “Welcome to Family

Elina Mashettey.” Arun and Malak tied the knot in 2021, and later, they welcomed their first child, Jury Mashettey.

Arun Mashettey is a popular YouTuber, Content Creator, and Gamer. She rose to fame after becoming one of the finalists in Bigg Boss in its 17th season. He is known by his stage name Archanak Bayanak.