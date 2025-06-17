Bigg Boss 17 Fame Arun Shrikant Mahashetty Set to Embrace Fatherhood Again

Arun Shrikant Mahashetty, who was a finalist of Bigg Boss 17 and won the hearts of the audience with his simplicity, is going to become a father once again. This good news has been shared by Arun’s wife herself on social media through a cute video.

In the video, Arun’s wife looks very happy and the caption was written, “Alhamdulillah For Everything. Kab 2 se 3 aur 3 se 4 ho gaye.” This caption clearly points to their second child, who is going to come into their life soon.

View Instagram Post 1: Bigg Boss 17 Fame Arun Shrikant Mahashetty Set to Embrace Fatherhood Again

Arun Shrikant Mahashetty belongs to Karnataka and grabbed everyone’s attention by entering Bigg Boss 17 as a common man. He made a place for himself among the big TV stars and social media influencers with his honesty and sincerity in the show. His habit of maintaining friendship, emotional side and clear gameplay were greatly appreciated.

Although Arun has not yet officially announced any of his new projects, it is believed that he may soon be seen in some media or entertainment project, be it a South film or another reality show.

After Bigg Boss, Arun is now focusing his full attention on his family. As soon as the news of his second child came out, fans and fellow Bigg Boss contestants showered him with congratulations.

We also wish Arun and his wife all the best for this new innings. May this little guest bring a lot of happiness to their lives!

Stay tuned for more updates only on IWMBuzz.com.