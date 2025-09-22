Bigg Boss 18 Fame Chahat Pandey Begins Shooting For Her Upcoming Project With Balaji Telefilms

Chahat Pandey needs no introduction! The Bigg Boss 18 contestant became a talk of the town with her participation in the controversial show. Despite getting involved in a dirty game, Chahat won millions of hearts. And now the actress is all set to return to the screens with a new project, but this time with the most popular Ekta Kapoor.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Chahat shared a glimpse of herself. In the selfie, she is seen wearing a red kurta, while her puffy cheeks and open hairstyle make her look gorgeous. With this dump, she revealed that she begins shooting for her upcoming project today. This time, she is working with the iconic Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms.

This day becomes extra special as today is the first day of Navratri and also Chahat’s new project. Seeking blessings from the almighty (Mata Rani), the actress has embarked on a new journey, and she wrote, “#jaimatadi.”

Chahat didn’t reveal the name of the show. However, the recent media reports earlier revealed that Chahat is set to play the lead in Ekta’s upcoming YouTube web series. Also, the actress is paired opposite Abhishek Malik, who was recently seen in Zee TV’s show Jamai No.1.

Chahat Pandey is a popular Indian actress. She has appeared in shows like Hamari Bahu Silk, Mohua, Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani, Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer, and more.