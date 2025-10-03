Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Turns Astrologer, Creates Fun Moment Reading Tanya’s Hand

Bigg Boss 19 is grabbing all the attention right now, and with all good reasons. While the house often burns with fights, arguments, and accusations, this time, there is a breath of fresh air as Abhishek and Tanya’s banter prompts laughter. Abhishek and Tanya aren’t good friends, but it seems this is a new beginning.

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19 will see a light-hearted moment between Abhishek and Tanya. While sitting in the changing room, Abhishek shared a hilarious story about himself. The actor revealed that he accidentally read someone’s palm, and coincidentally, his prediction came true.

Tanya, who was also in the changing area, looked curious and asked Abhishek to read her hand. Gaurav, who was sitting with Abhishek, encouraged Abhishek to read, guessing a fun moment ahead. Abhishek then read Tanya’s palm, making a fun prediction leading to a light-hearted moment, prompting everyone to laugh. This comes out as a treat for viewers amidst the chaos and fights.

To know what Abhishek predicted about Tanya, you can watch today’s episode.

Bigg Boss 19 started with a grand premiere on August 24, and it has been creating buzz since then. And this year it’s ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar,’ the theme, adding more drama and twists. You can watch the show on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM or on Colors TV channel at 10:30 PM.