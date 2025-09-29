Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur Gets Support From Kashish Kapoor

Bigg Boss 19 has been full of drama, surprises, and strong personalities, but one contestant who is quietly winning hearts is Ashnoor Kaur. Recently, Bigg Boss and Splitsvilla fame Kashish Kapoor openly shared his admiration for Ashnoor, praising the way she is playing the game.

In an interview, Kashish said, “I like Ashnoor’s game. She is sweet, she is smart, she is confident. I like her.” These words indicate that even people who have participated in reality shows themselves are taking notice of Ashnoor’s journey.

Ashnoor, known for her background as a child actor, entered the Bigg Boss house with a reputation as a confident young star. She has demonstrated that she is much more than just her past. Throughout her time in the house, she has managed difficult situations with maturity and composure, impressing both the audience and her fellow contestants.

Splitsvilla fame Kashish Kapoor, has shown her support for Ashnoor, which is a significant compliment. Having participated in reality shows herself, Kashish understands how challenging the journey can be. Her praise emphasizes that Ashnoor is not just surviving in Bigg Boss 19, but is actually thriving.

Fans on social media quickly reacted to Ashnoor’s moments in the house. Many shared clips highlighting her personality, noting that Kashish was right to describe her as “sweet yet smart.” Others pointed out how Ashnoor stands up for herself without engaging in unnecessary fights, which sets her apart from the others.

With each passing week, Ashnoor’s popularity appears to be increasing. With celebrities like Kashish Kapoor openly supporting her, it seems that Ashnoor’s journey in Bigg Boss 19 is only going to become more impressive from here.