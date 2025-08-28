Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar Opens Up on Love, Friendship, and Tough Gameplay

Bigg Boss 19 is going to be even more bang this time. The show, hosted by Salman Khan, has attracted the audience. Every week, there is a fight between the power and the opposition in the house. One of these contestants is Awez Darbar, who is not only a famous influencer and choreographer but also the son of composer Ismail Darbar.

Awez admits that Bigg Boss is a platform where just an influencer tag does not matter. “One who will work hard and find the audience’s love goes forward. The fruit of hard work gives the real vote,” he says.

Awez says that he has received a lot of love on social media so far, but the love of the TV audience is on a different level. “Comments and likes are found on social media, but the TV audience gives so much love that people can come from Mumbai to Delhi. Bigg Boss will give me the same real connection,” Avaz tells me.

Regarding his merits, Awez says he is very strong and focused on the task. His entertaining nature will also connect him to the audience. But he says that people should not judge them after seeing the strictness of the task, because seriousness in the game is necessary.

Awez believes that he always gives friendship a chance. Even if someone wants to cheat them, they will still explain it. “I believe in fulfilling friendship, but if someone does wrong, he will get embarrassed,” he said.

Gauhar Khan and Siddharth Shukla are Avaz’s biggest idols on Bigg Boss. “Siddharth Sir’s personality was amazing, and Gauhar Khan is my sister-in-law, who won Bigg Boss 7. I have learned a lot from him,” Awez revealed.

Awez says that everyone was very happy when his friends and family learned that he was going to the Bigg Boss. Along with him, his girlfriend Nagma Mirajkar is also a part of Bigg Boss 19. The two have been working together in content creation for a long time; now it will be interesting to see which one will go through Bigg Boss’ house.

Awez says that people often understand that he acts for the camera. “I want to show my real side in this show. I am not at all fake, one hundred percent real. People like me for my funny and cool style, and I will also show the same in the Nature Ghar,” he said.

This season of Bigg Boss 19 has not only brought drama and conflict, but contestants like Awez Darbar are fully prepared to give the audience a new, entertaining experience.