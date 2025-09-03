Bigg Boss 19: Awez’s Tactics Under Scanner As Zeeshan And Gaurav Discuss His Moves

Since its premiere day, Bigg Boss 19, the JioHotstar and Colors TV reality show, has been creating buzz. From Kunickaa and Mridul’s fallout, Baseer and Farrhana’s love-hate relationship, to Taniya adding drama with her antics. However, there is one who leaves no one, and it’s Zeeshan. He has been discussing everyone’s personality and actions, and this time it’s Awez Darbar.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Zeeshan discussing Awez’s tactics in the show. He tells Gaurav how Awez asked him to take a stand when people in the house asked Nagma to wash cups. He raises a question asking if someone troubles your wife, will you wait for someone else to take action, or will you react immediately, trying to explain Awez’s actions.

Further, Zeeshan also emphasizes that if Awez had taken a stand, they would have gotten to know about it, but instead, he is telling others and asking them to take a stand. Concluding the topic, Zeeshan tells Gaurav that Awez’s game point of view is different, mentioning that he might think he has enough followers, but also highlights the fact that when they are nominated, they are scared that their fan following is different and Bigg Boss’s following is different.

To know how Gaurav reacts to Zeeshan's statement

Bigg Boss 19 started on August 24 and has been in the headlines since then. Yet again, Salman Khan is hosting the show. And this year it’s ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar,’ the theme, adding more drama and twists. You can watch the show on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM or on Colors TV channel at 10:30 PM.