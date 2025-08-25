Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Ali lashes out at Kunickaa Sadanand; says, ‘Never asked you for any favour’

Bigg Boss 19 seems to have kicked off its action in big style!! The show this year, as we know, airs on both JioHotstar and Colors TV. The lineup of contestants looks interesting as always, with a good bunch of popular names from different walks of life. The action again started in the kitchen area, over the cooking of eggs and the making of omelettes. What really started as banter between Baseer Ali and Kunickaa Sadanand, turned volatile, and their anger erupted big time.

It started with Baseer wanting an omelette, and Kunickaa asking him to make his own omelette. Baseer reacted by saying that he did not even ask her for any favour, for her to revert and react to him. ‘I haven’t asked you for a glass of water, I will never ask any favour from you. Take it written from me’, said Baseer.

‘Jab tak main aapse badtameezi na karoon, mujhse na kare’, yelled Baseer. Kunickaa replied, ‘Badtameezi karne ki koshish bhi mat karna’. Baseer lost his cool at the end of the argument and yelled at her.

Bigg Boss 19 has officially kick-started with a grand premiere, setting the stage for a season of drama, strategy, and entertainment like never before. Streaming exclusively on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM IST and airing on Colors TV at 10:30 PM IST, the season unfolds under the theme of “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar,” introducing a democratic twist inside the house.