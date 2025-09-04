Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Draws Comparison With Abhishek, Nehal Questions His Leniency

Bigg Boss 19, the JioHotstar and Colors TV show, has got fans talking since the very first day. With changing dynamics every day, the show got fans glued to the screens where viewers saw Farrhana Bhatt and Baseer Ali’s growing love and hate bond to Zeeshan Quadri, questioning Awez Darbar’s game plan and discussing it with Gaurav Khanna. And this time, Abhishek Bajaj is under the scanner of the house.

In the upcoming episode, viewers will get to see Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama discussing how Abhishek Bajaj functions. In the earlier episodes, Baseer and Nehal have repeatedly targeted Abhishek for one reason or another. Talking about Abhishek, fellow contestant Baseer says that after analyzing Abhishek’s 12-day journey in Bigg Boss, several fingers were raised at him. He directly compares himself with Abhishek, emphasizing that if he were in Abhishek’s place, he would buck up, but he is going down and down.

Sharing her opinion, Nehal tells Pranit More that everyone in the house is giving their 100 percent and questions Abhishek’s leniency. Pranit keeps his point of view in a way, defending Abhishek, telling Nehal that it’s like he is doing things, but the one thing Abhishek is leaving is getting noticed.

But Baseer asks Pranit, telling him that you have come on this show to show yourself, so you should keep your best foot forward, and if you are taking it lightly and being casual, how will it happen? Nehal then raises questions on Pranit sharing the fact that Abhishek has been saying from the first day that he will do it, he will learn, but why is Pranit taking it leniently? Pranit clears his point of view, revealing that he is being fair to everyone, giving the example that many people leave their cups anywhere, so he has to do it because no one is taking up the responsibility.

Watch here-

Do you agree with Baseer and Nehal’s opinion about Abhishek Bajaj?