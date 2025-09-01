Bigg Boss 19: Baseer VS Farrhana –Heated War Of Words Turns Ugly

The Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 19 has got into the spotlight with the contestants setting the stage on fire with big dramas. And the latest clash between Baseer Ali and Farrhana Bhatt. What began as a light-hearted splash spiraled into a heated showdown, escalating tension in the house.

It all started with Neelam Giri standing up for herself, asking when others can put forward their ‘Mudda’, why can’t she speak? Farrhana gets rude and asks Neelam not to do ‘Bakwaas’, hurting Neelam. Neelam confronts asking Farrhana to mind her tone, but Farrhana doesn’t step up, but rather calls Neelam ‘Chamchi’ of Kunickaa. Neelam quickly gives her back, saying Farrhana is the real ‘Chamchi’ and breaks down crying.

To cool down the temperature, Baseer, with polite words, tells Farrhana not to do ‘Gandagi’. But Farrhana doesn’t leave Baseer too and rudely tells him ‘Tere muh nahi lagna muje’, heating up the moment. Soon, Baseer and Farrhana lock horns, shouting at each other. Baseer throws Farrhana’s stuff in the water while Farrhana throws things at him, turning the small fight into a big showdown.

What will happen next?

Bigg Boss 19 has 16 contestants: Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Baseer Ali, Zeishan Quadri, Tanya Mittal, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Nehal Chudasama, Abhishek Bajaj, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand, Mridul Tiwari, and Amaal Mallik. The show started on August 24, 2025.