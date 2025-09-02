Bigg Boss 19: From Fighting To Flirting? Farhana & Baseer’s Banter Raises Eyebrows

Bigg Boss 19 has started with a bang as on the first day of the second week, Farrhana Bhatt and Baseer Ali’s fight heated up. Their small disagreement turned into an ugly fight, with Farrhana and Baseer throwing each other’s belongings. Last night’s episode cleared one thing: that Farrhana and Baseer are enemies.

But wait, there is a twist stored in the upcoming episode. Yesterday’s fight between Farrhana and Baseer heated up the house; however, their fiery confrontation now seems to be taking a surprising turn.

Baseer, who gives sassy replies, calls Farrhana ‘cute’, swearing on his mom while she roams around him as he is sweeping the floor. And this is just the start, as he requests that Farrhana stay around him the whole day. Farrhana tells Baseer that she will roam around him whenever she wants to know what he is doing.

Watch here-

And the moment turns unpredictable as Baseer keeps looking at Farrhana, and she tells him to continue sweeping, asking why he is looking at her. Baseer surprises as he compliments Farrhana, telling her that she is really beautiful and that he noticed her for the first time from so close.

And if you think that’s it, Baseer quickly asks Farrhana if she has a boyfriend. Farrhana refuses to tell Baseer if she has a boyfriend or not. She tells him that if he is the last person, she still will choose to stay single and won’t choose him. Baseer teases her, telling Farrhana he is just asking her, not for himself. Baseer asks Mridul to ask Farrhana about her boyfriend, and Farrhana walks away.

With Baseer’s flirty move, things might take a different turn as Farrhana and Baseer might become friends. Right now, all eyes are on Farrhana and Baseer.