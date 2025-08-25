Bigg Boss 19 Full Cast, Where To Watch And More

Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss marked its return to screens with season 19, premiering on August 24, 2025. All sixteen contestants were introduced by the host Salman Khan on the premiere date, and today we will take a look at all the details below, including the cast and more.

Full Cast

1) Ashnoor Kaur

Ashnoor is the youngest amongst all. The 21-year-old is a child artist who started her career at the age of 5 in Jhansi Ki Rani. She has appeared in hit shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Patiala Babes, and more. She recently appeared in Suman Indori. With her entry, she will win viewers’ hearts with her new side.

2) Zeishan Quadri

He is an actor, writer, and director and is famous for his blunt speaking skills and creativity. Zeishan is best known for his writing work in the Bollywood film Gangs Of Wasseypur. His presence in Bigg Boss 19 will add more drama and strategy, but in a storyline touch.

3) Tanya Mittal

Tanya is a content creator and influencer known for her style, fashion, and relatable content. She is loved by her fans on social media, which makes it more interesting how she will show her personality on-screen.

4) Awez Darbar

Awez is also a content creator, influencer, and social media star. He loves dancing, and his fans are crazy about him. He enjoys a massive fandom on his Instagram. With his entry in Bigg Boss 19, fans will get to see a different side which will be a treat for viewers.

5) Nagma Mirajkar

Nagma is a well-known fashion and lifestyle influencer. She is also the girlfriend of Awez, and the duo have been dating for three to four years. How their relationship will survive inside the house will be a treat to watch.

6) Nehal Chudasama

Nehal is Miss Diva Universe 2018. Besides being a model, she is a fitness coach who is quite popular. Her fitness freak replies to her enemies inside the house will surely create drama.

7) Baseer Ali

Baseer is a charming boy who gained widespread recognition in Roadies and Splitsvilla. He was last seen in Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, making him one of the popular stars. His entry will surely shake the house.

8) Abhishek Bajaj

Abhishek is a well-known actor known for his roles in Jubilee Talkies, Student Of The Year 2, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, and more. With a cute face and tough personality, his entry in Bigg Boss 19 house will add more flair to the show.

9) Gaurav Khanna

He is the ruler of hearts. Known for his appearance in the StarPlus show Anupamaa, the actor recently won Celebrity MasterChef Season 1. Fans love him, but will he be able to impress viewers with his personality in a reality show?

10) Natalia Janoszek

She is a Polish actress who has appeared in Bollywood films like War 2 and Housefull 5. She has also been part of international shows like Chicken Curry Law, 365 Days, and more. Natalia is new, and it will be interesting whether she wins hearts or not?

11) Pranit More

If you are a social media addict, you surely know him. Pranit is a stand-up comedian known for his quirky comedy. He is an MBA graduate who worked as an RJ and here he is now in Bigg Boss 19. His unique personality will surely treat the viewers.

12) Farhana Bhatt

She is an actress and peace activist. Farhana has appeared in films like Laila Majnu and Notebook. Being a peace activist, she has entered the most controversial show, making it interesting to see how she balances the politics inside the house and stays calm.

13) Neelam Giri

Neelam is a Bhojpuri actress who has now turned influencer. She became an overnight star after working with Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh in the music video Dhaniya Hamara Naya Badi Ho. She looks sweet, but will she be able to survive the tough times in the house?

14) Kunickaa Sadanand

She is a well-known name in Indian television. She has been part of shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Swabhimaan, and more. Her entry in the house is set to Spark buzz as she looks tough.

15) Mridul Tiwari

YouTuber Mridul entered the house defeating Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz Badesha in ‘fans ka faisla’. He enjoys a huge fandom with 19 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. Will he be able to stand out amongst all the OGs?

16) Amaal Mallik

Amaal is a well-known singer and also might be your favourite. He has given hits like Kar Gayi Chull, Chale Aana, Hua Hai Aaj Pehli Bar, and more. Also, he is the brother of singer Armaan Malik and composer Anu Malik’s nephew.

Where To Watch

You can watch Bigg Boss 19 on Colors TV. This year, there is a twist: the show will first air digitally on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM, and later be telecast on TV at 10:30 PM.