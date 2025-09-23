Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Questions Tanya’s Imported Demands, Exposes Her ‘Indian Culture’ Image

Bigg Boss 19, the JioHotstar and Colors TV reality show, has been keeping the viewers on the edge of their seats with high drama, changing dynamics, contestants’ true colors, and more. But that one contestant who has left the viewers wondering is Tanya Mittal, and her lifestyle. We have noticed Gaurav and Mridul taking an interest in Tanya’s lifestyle and trying to analyze whether what she is saying is true or not. This time, Gaurav has just caught Tanya red-handed. Yes, Gaurav exposed Tanya!

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19 will see a major twist when Gaurav Khanna exposes Tanya Mittal. Tanya candidly shared with Gaurav that she has requested Bigg Boss to send her favorite things on her birthday to make her day special. She revealed that she has demanded London biscuits and Dubai baklava, showcasing her affluent lifestyle.

Gaurav, being Gaurav – the OG mastermind, catches Tanya red-handed and questions her demands for imported items, exposing her ‘Indian Culture’ image. Tanya is often seen telling that she wants to promote Indian culture and heritage, but her imported demands show her true colors, as Gaurav said with sarcasm, “So you want imported biscuits and baklava, but in the house you keep promoting yourself as all about Indian culture? Today, your true colors got caught!”

What do you think about Tanya Mittal’s statement about her lifestyle?

Bigg Boss 19 started with a grand premiere on August 24, and it has been creating buzz since then. And this year it’s ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar,’ the theme, adding more drama and twists. You can watch the show on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM or on Colors TV channel at 10:30 PM.