Bigg Boss 19: Housemates Call Out Neelam’s Slackness In Kitchen Duties, She Feels Deeply Hurt

Bigg Boss 19 has been in the headlines for the amount of drama it is providing the viewers. From the double eviction twist to Ashnoor’s shocking behaviour towards her dear friend Abhishek, everything has kept us hooked. However, one contestant who has been innocent since the start is Neelam Giri. Despite Gaurav and the other housemates praising Neelam for cooking for them, now the same people have targeted her, calling her out and accusing her of slackness in her kitchen duties.

The upcoming episode will see an emotional moment for Neelam Giri as she finds herself at the center of the table when all the housemates go against her. As she stays upset while talking to Tanya on their bed, Neelam opens up her feelings.

Neelam reveals that the housemates who praised her for her selfless work in the kitchen have now accused her of slackness in the kitchen duties, mentioning that she serves fewer rotis because she wants to cook less for her own convenience.

Denying these accusations, Neelam claims that she always has cool, fresh, and good food and also serves everyone as much as they want without ever counting. And now, after her selfless efforts, she is getting accused of such a thing, which is very deeply hurting her.

Will Neelam confront the housemates for making baseless accusations about her?

Bigg Boss 19 started with a grand premiere on August 24, and it has been creating buzz since then. And this year it’s ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar,’ the theme, adding more drama and twists. You can watch the show on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM or on Colors TV channel at 10:30 PM.