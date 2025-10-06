Bigg Boss 19: Is Malti Breaking Bonds? Tanya & Neelam See Malti As A Threat To Their Group Bond

Bigg Boss 19 has been surprising viewers every now and then. While the latest twist was the second wild card entrant, Malti Chahar. Malti’s entry in the Bigg Boss house has elevated the drama and twists, and the credit goes to the new entry. Malti, even before her entry, created buzz as initially cricketer Deepak Chahar arrived on stage, leaving fans surprised and wondering if he was entering the Bigg Boss. However, soon Malti, who is Deepak’s sister, entered the house as a second wild card. However, her explosive comments on co-contestants have set the drama high, and it seems Tanya is the one who seems to be a little more affected.

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19, viewers will get to witness a serious conversation between the best friends of the Bigg Boss house, Tanya and Neelam, discussing Malti’s entry. Tanya shares her thoughts with Neelam, revealing that Malti is trying to break Tanya out of their group, which has Amaal, Shehbaz, Baseer, Zeishan, and Neelam. But Neelam claims that she not only wants to get Tanya out but also her.

Further, Neelam shares that Malti is trying to get in everywhere, emphasizing that she doesn’t care whether four people are sitting and having a conversation; she will join them without hesitation, unlike them, who think about whether they should sit with someone or not. Tanya agrees to it, while Neelam expresses that she feels like she wants to hit her hard.

At the same time, Tanya emphasizes the fact that their group is also not made from the start but from the last three weeks, and earlier it was Tanya, Neelam, and Kunickaa. On the other hand, Neelam shares that she won’t like it now if the group breaks.

What do you think Malti’s gameplay will turn the tables against Tanya and Neelam, and will the changing dynamics affect contestants’ gameplay?

Bigg Boss 19 started with a grand premiere on August 24, and it has been creating buzz since then. And this year it’s ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar,’ the theme, adding more drama and twists. You can watch the show on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM or on Colors TV channel at 10:30 PM.