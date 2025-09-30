Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand Admits Her Mistake; “Woh meri galatfahmi thi”

Bigg Boss 19 is always full of twists and changing equations, and the latest episode showed a surprising moment between contestants Kunickaa Sadanand and Ashnoor Kaur.

Veteran actress Kunickaa, who had previously expressed negative views about Ashnoor during the first three weeks of the show, admitted that she was wrong. She confessed to Amaal Mallik that her opinions about Ashnoor were mistaken.

Kunickaa said, “Ashnoor ko jo bhi maine 3 hafte mein bola woh meri galatfahmi thi aur meri galatfahmi dur ho gai.” (Whatever I said about Ashnoor in the last three weeks was because of my misunderstanding, and now that misunderstanding is cleared.)

During a conversation between Kunickaa and music composer Amaal Mallik, a revealing confession was made. Amaal, who is also a participant in the season, asked Kunickaa why she suddenly started supporting Ashnoor. This moment occurred while Ashnoor was discussing Farhana Bhatt’s captaincy. Ashnoor referred to Baseer Ali as Farhana’s “Vice Captain” as a comeback to her calling Ashnoor Abhishek Bajaj’s vice captain during his captaincy. In a surprising move, Kunickaa gave Ashnoor a high-five, clearly showing her support for her.

Amaal immediately asked Kunickaa why she changed her stance. That was when Kunickaa admitted her mistake and expressed her newfound admiration for Ashnoor.

The incident has become a significant talking point among viewers, as Bigg Boss fans are debating this sudden shift in loyalty. Many are calling it a sign of Ashnoor’s growing influence in the house, while others view it as a genuine bond forming between two strong personalities.

For whatever reason, it is clear that the dynamics in the Bigg Boss house are changing rapidly, and Ashnoor has unexpectedly gained a new supporter in Kunickaa Sadanand.

About Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss 19, the popular reality show, premiered on 24 August 2025 on JioCinema and Colors TV. The season is once again hosted by Salman Khan, marking his sixteenth time as the show’s host.