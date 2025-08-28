Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Imposes Strict Bathroom Rules – Warns Of Big Consequences

Bigg Boss 19 introduced 16 contestants on the premiere night on August 24. And since the very first day, the drama has begun with growing rivalries. Among others, one name that is grabbing viewers’ attention is YouTuber Mridul Tiwari – whether his funny antics or blunt statements, he is winning hearts. And this time, he sets strict rules for the bathroom.

The upcoming episode will feature Mridul in a bossy avatar as he sets strict bathroom rules. While everyone is getting ready in the changing room, Mridul makes a bold statement, taking everyone’s attention. He clearly tells housemates that they must keep the bathroom clean, or they will face consequences.

Mridul politely reminds housemates that if they are taking anything with them inside the bathroom, they must bring it out. And if one does not keep the bathroom clean, he will have to mess with their belongings. He clearly says that, as it’s his duty, he will speak. Mridul highlights that if anyone complains about cleanliness, it won’t be a good thing. Gaurav and Amaal playfully agree to his statement.

Will housemates follow Mridul’s rules?

Bigg Boss 19 has 16 contestants: Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Baseer Ali, Zeishan Quadri, Tanya Mittal, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Nehal Chudasama, Abhishek Bajaj, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand, Mridul Tiwari, and Amaal Mallik.