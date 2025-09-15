Bigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar Reacts to Eviction with Emotional Instagram Post; Fans Call Decision ‘Unfair’

Mumbai — Reality TV star Nagma Mirajkar has opened up about her unexpected eviction from Bigg Boss 19 with a heartfelt Instagram post, sharing her feelings and gratitude despite the early exit. Alongside Natalia Janoszek, Nagma was eliminated in the show’s first double eviction, a move that has stirred a wave of reactions online, with many fans calling the decision “unfair.”

In a video accompanying her post, Nagma showcased the strong bond and emotions shared among the contestants during their time inside the house. Her caption, written in a mix of English and Hindi, began with “ke dil abhi bhara nahi 🥀” — translating to “my heart is still not full.”

View Instagram Post 1: Bigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar Reacts to Eviction with Emotional Instagram Post; Fans Call Decision ‘Unfair’

Nagma expressed her surprise at leaving the show so soon and apologized to fans if she disappointed them. She candidly revealed that she wasn’t in her best health during the competition but found profound personal growth in the process. “I discovered so much about myself… these are lessons I’ll carry with me forever,” she wrote.

Describing her time on the show as one of the biggest opportunities of her life, Nagma thanked the viewers and shared how deeply she will miss the unique experience of living in the Bigg Boss house. She wrote, “Every laugh, every tear, every silence, and every memory inside will always stay close to my heart.”

Although her journey on the show has ended, Nagma’s support remains with her fellow contestants, especially her love interest, Awez. “I’m going to root for my love, Awez, and I can’t wait to see him shine the way I know he will,” she said, also acknowledging the amazing people who made the experience special for her.

Her message concluded with gratitude to her fans for their love, prayers, and emotional support. “This isn’t an end, it’s just a chapter I’ll forever cherish… Forever grateful. Forever learning. Alhamdulillah ♥️ until next time 🥀.”

The early double eviction of Nagma and Natalia has sparked disappointment on social media, with many viewers criticizing the show’s decision and expressing their hope to see Nagma return or make a strong comeback in future seasons.

As Bigg Boss 19 continues, fans remain excited to watch the drama unfold and support their favorite contestants, especially those like Awez, who carry forward the legacy of those who have left the house.