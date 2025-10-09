Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Exposes Tanya’s Gameplay, Claims She Is Playing Victim Card

Bigg Boss 19 cannot stop bringing in new drama with his changing dynamics, new friendships, wild card entries, and unexpected behaviour of contestants like Abhishek and Farrhana. However, this time it’s not about a fight or a task but a clear analysis of Nehal and Farrhana as they discuss Tanya’s behaviour.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Tanya being upset as Malti makes explosive statements about her and her family. Since the day Malti entered the house, she has been targeting Tanya, leaving no chance to expose her drama and fake behaviour. During the nomination task, Malti bluntly threw Tanya in the poll just to highlight Tanya’s drama, trying to seek sympathy, while wearing a saree.

In a candid conversation, Farrhana tells Nehal that Tanya is upset because of Malti’s statement about her family. However, Nehal sees the story from a different side, claiming that it’s all drama because Tanya doesn’t have a sad story to play this week, so she is resorting to this. Farrhana, who is a good friend of Nehal, doesn’t refuse and says, “The victim card, yeah.”

Explaining further, Nehal agrees with Farrhana and shares that Tanya is just trying to show the audience that she is sad, and she has been playing the victim card for the past four days after her fallout with Zeishan.

Do you agree with Nehal and Farrhana’s opinions?

Bigg Boss 19 started with a grand premiere on August 24, and it has been creating buzz since then. And this year it’s ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar,’ the theme, adding more drama and twists. You can watch the show on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM or on Colors TV channel at 10:30 PM.