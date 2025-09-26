Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Gives Amaal A Reality Check On Awez’s Matter – Ignites Differences

Bigg Boss 19 is undoubtedly bringing in all the drama with major fights, hurtful arguments, breakdowns, all combined with interesting tasks. However, the recent Bigg Boss Movie Night got in some serious drama, triggering Awez to the core and all because of Amaal and Baseer’s comments on Awez’s relationship and personal life. Witnessing all this from the secret room, Nehal doesn’t tell Amaal about his mistakes even after re-entering the house.

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19 will see Nehal, Farrhana, Amaal, Zeishan, and Baseer sitting together at night for a conversation. Nehal opens up, sharing her thoughts on Awez’s matter. Nehal takes Awez’s side, telling him she feels empathy for Awez, which triggers Amaal. He instantly says that if Nehal is feeling empathy for Awez more than for him and Baseer, then it’s Awez for her.

Nehal tells Amaal not to take it on his ego, but Amaal becomes angry and leaves, creating boundaries. Nehal then breaks down in tears, expressing how much she has supported Amaal and the group, but he cannot see that. Nehal also reveals that she heard a lot of negativity sitting inside the secret room, but she never expressed them.

Will Nehal and Amaal’s bond get better, or is it on the verge of breaking?

Bigg Boss 19 started with a grand premiere on August 24, and it has been creating buzz since then. And this year it’s ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar,’ the theme, adding more drama and twists. You can watch the show on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM or on Colors TV channel at 10:30 PM.