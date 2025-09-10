Bigg Boss 19: Nehal’s Attitude Sparks Tension With Baseer — Is Rift Brewing In Their Friendship?

The JioHotstar and Colors TV’s Bigg Boss 19 house is a place where dynamics keep changing every week. From Kunickaa and Gaurav’s relationship witnessing a fallout to Abhishek and Ashnoor’s bond getting better to Baseer refusing to support Amaal, the house witnesses new bonds forming in the house while old bonds break. And this time it’s Baseer and Nehal’s friendship on the verge.

The upcoming episode will see a shocking twist as Baseer looks frustrated with his best friend, Nehal’s, attitude. Baseer and Nehal share a great bond, and their friendship has also been proven by both standing up for each other. Even Baseer saved Nehal from the nominations, securing her position in the next week. However, Nehal’s attitude sparks tension with Baseer.

While eating his food, Baseer casually asks Farrhana why Nehal is showing him an attitude. Farrhana, with her surprised expressions, questions ‘when’. Baseer explains that in the morning, Nehal reacted like ‘hmm’, ‘yaa’, ‘okay’, ‘bye’ when they were in the kitchen. Farrhana looks clueless and claims she has no idea.

Baseer asks Farrhana if he looks like a small kid to everyone, and that I don’t have sense? He further emphasizes that Nehal creates unnecessary issues in the house, which he has told Nehal on her face, but even after that, did his behaviour change with her? And lastly, he says that he isn’t a small boy and this isn’t his first show, keeping his points clear.

Will this lead to cracks in Baseer and Nehal’s relationship, and if a rift is brewing in their friendship?

Bigg Boss 19 started with a grand premiere on August 24, and it has been creating buzz since then. And this year it’s ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar,’ the theme, adding more drama and twists. You can watch the show on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM or on Colors TV channel at 10:30 PM.