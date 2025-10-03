Bigg Boss 19: Pranit & Abhishek On Baseer’s Relationships – “No Real Connection”

Bigg Boss 19 is a house where relationship changes every weekend, and no wonder this time too, contestants have seen ups and downs in their relationships, from Gaurav and Kunickaa’s bond falling apart, to Kunickaa’s misunderstanding of Ashnoor, and more. And this time, Abhishek and Pranit, who are currently good friends, share their views on Baseer’s relationships, highlighting that he doesn’t have any true connection.

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19 will see Abhishek and Pranit candidly discussing relationships in the house. Pranit tells Amaal that he has finally calmed himself because he has understood that it won’t work for him but only cause problems. Soon, the conversation turns to Baseer, where Pranit points out that Baseer doesn’t have a true equation in the house, as he keeps hopping from one person to another, highlighting his fluctuating relationship.

Agreeing to Pranit, Abhishek expressed his opinions, emphasizing that Baseer had confided in him and how his own group had sidelined him after Shehbaz had entered the house.

