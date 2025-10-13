Bigg Boss 19: Pranit Tells Mridul To Be Selfish, Reveals How People Play Games With Convenience

Bigg Boss 19 is indeed full of surprises, with the show completing half a season last weekend. It witnessed contestants like Gaurav and Mridul getting into the spotlight, showcasing their strong stands on matters. However, it is still difficult for Gaurav and Mridul when it comes to captaincy because of fluctuating support from other contestants. And now, in a serious chat with Pranit and Mridul, discuss strategies to become a captain.

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19, you will see Pranit and Mridull sitting for a serious chat with each other, both wishing to become the captain of the house as they haven’t become one until now. Mridul shares his feelings, revealing that he always gives his best but always lacks when it comes to support. In this situation, Pranit advises Mridul to think for himself —be selfish when it comes to captaincy —citing Kunickaa as an example.

Pranit makes Mridul understand that Kunickaa was unfair during the last task, but she chose to stay silent when Tanya was being partial towards her, highlighting that everyone in the house is playing by their own convenience. Lastly, he encourages him to be fearless and stand strong to grab every opportunity then and there, also because it’s high time.

Do you agree with Pranit’s advice for Mridul?

Bigg Boss 19 started with a grand premiere on August 24, and it has been creating buzz since then. And this year, the theme is ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar,’ adding more drama and twists. You can watch the show on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM or on Colors TV channel at 10:30 PM.