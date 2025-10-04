Bigg Boss 19: Salman Blames Kunickaa For Abhishek-Amaal Fight, Advises “Apni Izzat Apni Haatho Me…”

Bigg Boss 19 has been grabbing attention with the major fights and changing dynamics inside the house. Last week witnessed a massive fight between Abhishek and Amaal, leading to the cancellation of the captaincy, and Farrhana retained her captaincy. On the other hand, Bigg Boss also made it clear to the contestants who removed their mics in protest.

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19 will see Salman acknowledging the matter. He began on a serious note, asking Amaal what he actually said about Ashnoor. Amaal, without hesitation, said, “Ashnoor ke bare me kuch bolte hai toh Bajaj ko sursuri lag jati hai”. Raising her voice, Kunickaa tried to explain that Amaal didn’t say that, but “usme sursuri bahot hai”.

Salman looked visibly pissed, and he advised Kunickaa, “Apni Izzat Apni Haatho Me Hai”. However, Kunickaa tried to clear her side that she didn’t say anything to Ashnoor, where Salman tried to make her understand that Kunickaa is making the same mistake again and again.

Giving his verdict, Salman revealed that Kunickaa is the root cause of the whole matter, but she raised her voice to speak. However, Salman, in anger, asked her to just listen to him.

Will Kunickaa accept her fault, or will the situation turn even worse?

Bigg Boss 19 started with a grand premiere on August 24, and it has been creating buzz since then. And this year it’s ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar,’ the theme, adding more drama and twists. You can watch the show on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM or on Colors TV channel at 10:30 PM.