Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Clears The Air On Sikandar Set Delays

A recent episode of Bigg Boss 19 has sparked major buzz after Salman Khan publicly addressed director AR Murugadoss’ claims that the actor would show up late to the sets of their film Sikandar. The video of Salman’s reaction has since gone viral.

During the episode, Salman was asked if he had any regrets in his film career. Taking the moment to clear the air, he firmly denied the accusation, saying he was always punctual—often arriving on set by 9 PM—even while nursing a broken rib. With a touch of sarcasm, he remarked that his “late” arrival was still a problem for some.

He went on to call out both Murugadoss and producer Sajid Nadiadwala, alleging that they abandoned the Sikandar project midway. According to Salman, while Sajid backed out, Murugadoss shifted his focus to a South Indian film titled Madharaasi.

Taking a veiled dig at Madharaasi, Salman suggested the film was being hyped beyond its merit, even more than Sikandar itself. He pointed out that Murugadoss was known to be extremely early for that shoot, reaching the set by 6 AM.

Salman’s calm yet sharp response on national television appears to have shifted public attention to the behind-the-scenes drama surrounding Sikandar. With fans and the industry taking sides, the controversy has added fresh intrigue around both the shelved project and Murugadoss’ new release.

Only time will tell how this public exchange affects their professional equations going forward.