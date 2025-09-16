Bigg Boss 19: Shehbaaz Stuns Everyone, Chooses Bigg Boss Over ₹200 Crore

Bigg Boss 19, the JioHotstar and Colors TV reality show, is full of drama, betrayals, breakups and intense fights. However, the latest twists left both the contestants and the viewers shocked and all the credits go to the first wild card entrant, Shehbaz Badesha. Known for his unpredictable and funny antics, Shehbaz made a bold statement, showcasing what Bigg Boss really means to him.

The upcoming episode will see in a heartfelt conversation with Tanya, Neelam, and Mridul; Shehbaz opening up about what Bigg Boss truly means to him.

Sharing his thoughts, Shehbaz said, “I will never do any other reality show. I only wanted to do Bigg Boss.” Adding to his statement, he stunned everyone with a bold confession: “I swear on Shehnaaz, even if someone offered me ₹200 crore and Bigg Boss, if I had to choose one, I would still choose Bigg Boss over ₹200 crore.”

Expressing his feelings, Shehbaz emphasized that he is not doing Bigg Boss just for fame or money, saying, “Money doesn’t matter, it never did. I can wear the same clothes for 10 days.”

Lastly, Shehbaz acknowledged his connection to the show, mentioning his sister Shehnaaz’s journey, which is why he is close to Bigg Boss so much.

Bigg Boss 19 started with a grand premiere on August 24, and it has been creating buzz since then. And this year it’s ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar,’ the theme, adding more drama and twists. You can watch the show on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM or on Colors TV channel at 10:30 PM.