Bigg Boss 19: Shehbaz’s Shocking Request To Bigg Boss, Asks To Keep Only These Six Contestants In The House

No day in the Bigg Boss 19 house goes without drama. Whether it’s Baseer and Farrhana’s love-hate relationship, Nehal’s useless ‘muddas’ to Gaurav and Kunickaa’s fight, every day is a new beginning of rivalry. Amidst these chaotic fights, the first wild card entrant, Shehbaz, treats viewers with his hilarious yet irritating content.

The upcoming episode of JioHotstar and Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 19 will see Shehbaz’s moody morning vibes. While sipping tea in the morning in the garden area, Shehbaz makes a shocking request to Bigg Boss. He asks Bigg to keep only six contestants in the house and asks to remove all the others, explaining that all the others don’t do anything in the house, stating “Kha Pike Sojate Hai”.

Further, Shehbaz reveals the six names that Bigg Boss should keep in the house, as these six people give their best, whether it be the tasks emphasizing they have a writer, a powerful performer, a dancer, and one who can cook, and we have a big actor too. He claims that all six of these people only give content to the makers; all the others are of no use. Shehbaz’s top six includes himself, Amaal, Zeeshan, Kunickaa, Baseer, and Neelam.

Do you agree with Shehbaz’s statement that the other contestants are of no use?

Bigg Boss 19 started with a grand premiere on August 24, and it has been creating buzz since then. And this year it’s ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar,’ the theme, adding more drama and twists. You can watch the show on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM or on Colors TV channel at 10:30 PM.