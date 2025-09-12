Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Calls Nehal Most Fake In The House, Shehbaz Gets ‘Unhygienic’ Tag

Bigg Boss 19, the JioHotstar and Colors TV reality show, has got everyone talking on the internet with major dramas, fun tasks, shifting dynamics, rivalry, and friendship. But now the show is set for a day filled with fun activities on a Sports Day task.

In the upcoming episode, you will see high energy in the house as Bigg Boss announces a new task called BB Sports Day. The house is divided into two teams – the red team and the blue team. In a fun task, Bigg Boss asks housemates to name a contestant who is the most fake in the house. Tanya goes bold and takes Nehal’s name, calling her the most fake in the house.

And as the game continues, the wild card entrant, Shehbaz, gets the tag of the most ‘unhygienic’ person in the house as Bigg Boss asked to name the most unhygienic contestant. Upon this, Mrudul also revealed why Shehbaz is tagged as unhygienic, and it’s because even in the hot weather, he didn’t take a bath.

Will Tanya and Mridul’s fearless statement during the tasks spark rivalry and tension in the house?

Bigg Boss 19 started with a grand premiere on August 24, and it has been creating buzz since then. And this year it’s ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar,’ the theme, adding more drama and twists. You can watch the show on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM or on Colors TV channel at 10:30 PM.