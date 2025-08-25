Bigg Boss 19: Tension Rises In First Episode With ‘Bed’ Drama, Who Will The Contestants Target First?

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 19, produced by Banijay Asia, has become the talk of the town. With the very first episode after the premiere of Bigg Boss 19 has set the stage for drama, strategy, rivalry, opinions, and unexpected twists. Sooner than the contestants settle in the house, the moment turns intense with the very first task Bigg Boss announced.

The new season demands housemates to openly state their reasons while nominating or targeting anyone in front of everyone, leading to more drama and conflicts. And the very first episode escalates drama as Bigg Boss announces that there are 16 contestants but only 15 beds in the house, and the housemates have to take one name together who doesn’t deserve to stay inside the house because of their least impressive personality.

With this, a few housemates started influencing others, while others raised their voices, where Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Gaurav Khanna, and others get in action, intensifying the drama, meanwhile Baseer Ali announces that the housemates have picked one name.

Who do you think has housemates targeted on the very first day?

Bigg Boss 19 has 16 contestants: Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Baseer Ali, Zeishan Quadri, Tanya Mittal, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Nehal Chudasama, Abhishek Bajaj, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand, Mridul Tiwari, and Amaal Mallik.