Bigg Boss 19: Zeishan Accuses Kunickaa Of Creating Issue, Exposes Her In Front Of Pranit

The Bigg Boss 19 house has got everyone high on drama and chaos. This week seemed to be filled with fights, drama, arguments as all the contestants loll charged up, from Baseer-Abhishek to Ashnoor-Farrhana and Kunickaa-Zeishan. The show is bringing in all the drama entering the fifth week. Yet again, Zeishan targets Kunickaa, accusing her of creating issues.

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss will see Zeishan exposing Kunickaa. While talking to Pranit, Zeishan explains how Kunickaa is involved in the kitchen, turning into a dictator. He tells Pranit that undoubtedly Kunickaa does a lot of work, but all her work is always surrounded by the kitchen.

Furthermore, Zeishan breaks down Kunickaa’s behavior by sharing the incident where Kunickaa was continuously looking while they were making chapati, and she tried to pick a ‘mudda’ from that as Zeishan shared that last roti with others. Lastly, Zeishan emphasizes that Kunickaa creates issues in the house.

Do you agree with Zeishan’s opinion, is Kunickaa an ‘issue’ creator?

Bigg Boss 19 started with a grand premiere on August 24, and it has been creating buzz since then. And this year it’s ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar,’ the theme, adding more drama and twists. You can watch the show on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM or on Colors TV channel at 10:30 PM.