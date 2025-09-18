Bigg Boss Fame Anurag Dobhal and Wife Ritika Announce Pregnancy: “A Little Us is on the Way”

Popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal, also known as UK07 Rider, and his wife Ritika Chauhan have delighted fans by announcing that they are expecting their first child. The couple shared the heartwarming news through an emotional video on social media, capturing their joyous moment of discovering the pregnancy together.

Anurag, who hails from Dehradun and rose to fame for his adventurous biking and travel vlogs, gained widespread recognition for his candid and genuine personality on the reality show Bigg Boss 17. Ritika, a social media influencer and Anurag’s longtime partner, has been a constant support in his journey.

Fans have closely followed the couple’s love story since Anurag proposed to Ritika on March 5, 2025, in ceremony shared online with the caption, “Forever Together ❤️💍 5-03-2025 🧿.” Their wedding took place on April 30, 2025, in a grand event held in Dehradun, where over 500 guests, including celebrities and close friends.

Dressed in an off-white sherwani, Anurag complemented Ritika’s stunning red lehenga as the couple exchanged vows and traditional ‘jaimala’ garlands amidst fireworks and celebrations.

The pregnancy announcement marks a beautiful new chapter for the couple, who expressed their excitement and gratitude toward fans and well-wishers for their continued love and support.

“We are over the moon and can’t wait to welcome this little bundle of joy into our lives,” Anurag shared, touching hearts with his sincerity and warmth.

Fans have flooded their social media pages with congratulatory messages, eager to follow the couple’s journey into parenthood.

As Anurag and Ritika embark on this new adventure, their story remains an inspiring testament to love, commitment, and shared dreams.