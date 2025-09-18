Bigg Boss OTT Fame Vishal Pandey Hospitalised After Serious On-Set Accident

Mumbai, September 18, 2025 — Social media influencer and actor Vishal Pandey, best known for his appearance on Bigg Boss OTT, is currently hospitalised following a serious on-set accident that required two surgeries. The actor shared the shocking incident with his fans through a heartfelt post on Instagram.

According to Vishal, the accident occurred while he was shooting, during which he accidentally cut through his nerves with glass. The injury was more severe than initially believed. In his post, he revealed that the wound came dangerously close to a major artery connected to the heart, and had it been just inches deeper, it could have led to paralysis of half his body.

“Accidents have a way of shaking you up. While shooting, I accidentally cut my nerves with glass, something I never imagined could happen while doing the one thing I love the most: acting,” Vishal wrote in his Instagram caption.

Despite undergoing two surgeries and being forced to halt his work temporarily, Vishal remains positive and resilient. He described the incident as “one of the darkest days” of his life, especially as it interrupted both his career ambitions and his journey toward his dream physique.

In a chilling revelation, Vishal shared what his doctor told him post-surgery:

“My artery that goes straight to the heart was saved by just a few minor inches. If not, half my body could’ve been paralysed. He said it was nothing but a blessing that saved me.”

He credited the blessings and love from his family, friends, and fans for his survival and healing. True to his optimistic nature, Vishal also posted smiling photos from his hospital bed and reassured his followers that he would come back stronger.

“Even in this condition, I won’t pause. This little setback won’t define me — it’ll fuel me. Like they say, the sun always rises again. And so will I,” he concluded.

Vishal Pandey, a popular face on Instagram and YouTube, gained national attention after his participation in Bigg Boss OTT, where his charisma and determination won over many viewers. His recovery is currently underway, and fans are sending in their best wishes for a swift and full recovery.