Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw Anirudh arriving at Shah house to meet Kavya. However, Vanraj insults him and a fierce argument arises. Further, Kavya warns Vanraj against interfering in her life. After apologizing to Maaya for Vanraj’s act, Kavya expresses her interest to work with her. She is shocked when Maaya conveys her feelings for Anuj. Kavya blames herself for disappointing Anupama despite the latter’s kind nature. Consequently, she decides to approach Anupama with the truth. The Shahs and the Kapadias begin preparations for the Maha Shivratri festival. Later, Kavya breaks her silence on Maaya’s intolerable behaviour. Kavya opens up about Maaya’s secret feelings for Anuj, leaving everyone shocked. When things go beyond control, Maaya makes a startling revelation.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw the family celebrating Suhasini’s birthday bash. At the party, Abhimanyu and Abhir dazzle the guests with their dance performances. Meanwhile, Manjiri makes an announcement about Abhimanyu and Aarohi’s marriage and the Birlas get shocked. Consequently, Kairav goes berserk, recalling the injustices that have befallen Akshara. Refusing to give consent to Aarohi and Abhimanyu’s wedding, Manish asks Manjiri to reconsider her decision. Meanwhile, Aarohi gets agitated at Kairav’s behaviour. Arohi urges Kairav to forgive Abhimanyu for his past actions and free him from the guilt. Later, Arohi and Abhimanyu get ready for the Titak ritual. Akshara decides to leave for Kasol but calls it off as Abhir develops a fever. Later, Abhir gets admitted to Birla hospital. Manish requests Akshara and Abhinav to stay in the house until Abhir recovers. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu prays to Mahadev for Abhir’s well-being.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw Sherlyn giving Natasha’s address to Rishabh in exchange for a house and money. However, Prithvi alerts Natasha and Roxy. Anjali goes into a coma, and Karan prepares to go on a honeymoon with Preeta. Karan and Preeta arrive at a hotel in Manali for their honeymoon. Natasha and Roxy arrive there after escaping Rishabh and Sameer. The Luthras learn about their escape from Byomkesh Batra. Natasha sees Preeta and Karan in Manali and secretly shows them to Roxy. Meanwhile, the Luthras worry for Karan and Preeta because of a bad omen. Srishti and Sameer try to get to Manali soon. Natasha and Roxy hold Karan and Preeta at gunpoint after inciting fire outside their room. Karan and Preeta counter their attack. Meanwhile, Rishabh, Sameer, and Srishti arrive at the hotel. Soon, the police arrive at the hotel and arrest Roxy and Natasha.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw Babita wanting to gift her cousin a TV which is high in demand. She asks Jethalal for his help in acquiring this TV. Jethalal vows to shave his head if he is unable to fulfill his promise to Babita. Meanwhile, Bagha and Nattu Kaka find a customer for the TV and sell it. Jethalal throws a tantrum when he finds out that the TV has been sold. Jethalal is unable to find the TV anywhere, and he feels hopeless. Meanwhile, Babita and Iyer arrive at Jethalal’s shop, hoping to buy the TV from him. Jethlalal is stressed about the promise he made to Iyer. Soon, Bawri comes to Jethalal’s rescue.

Udaariyaan, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, saw Advait executing his scheme to kill Nehmat at Harleen and Ekam’s engagement ceremony. Meanwhile, Nehmat carries the engagement rings with a heavy heart. Jasmine also arrives at Ekam and Harleen’s engagement to congratulate them. Advait’s goon executes the plan to bring an end to Nehmat’s life. However, Ekam gets suspicious and assumes Nehmat’s life is at risk. He manages to save her. Meanwhile, as Nehmat visits a lawyer to file for divorce, Advait makes an attempt to murder her. Advait injures Suri instead of Nehmat in the accident. Nehmat, on the other hand, blames Advait for the accident and forces him to sign the divorce papers to prove his innocence.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw Tension rising among the Brars as the media questions them about Seerat. Meanwhile, Santosh requests Sahiba to be Angad’s bride. Sahiba disguises herself as Angad’s bride and hopes that Seerat will return shortly. However, Ajeet finds out the truth and confronts Santosh. Santosh convinces Ajeet to let Sahiba get married to Angad. Later, Sahiba drops the facade and reveals her face before the wedding. Keerat spots Seerat in a car and tries to chase her down, but Garry drives away. Meanwhile, Sahiba refuses to get married to Angad. Angad gets furious when the news channels blow up the controversy at his wedding. Later, he accuses Sahiba as the mastermind behind Seerat’s plan. Akaal tells Angad that punishing Sahiba will ruin the family’s reputation and advises him to marry her. However, Angad’s parents are not happy about it.

