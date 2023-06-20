Cezanne Khan accused of domestic violence; alleged wife Aisha Pirani files FIR

Actor Cezanne Khan who is even today popular for his portrayal of Anurag Basu in Ekta Kapoor’s first edition of Kasautii Zindagii Kay (2001), has been accused of domestic violence by his alleged wife, Aisha Pirani.

A report on Hindustan Times talks about Aisha who lives in the USA, filing the FIR on 7 June. As per the report, she said that Cezanne and his girlfriend would send her ‘dirty voice notes, tortured me’. She added that she ‘sent it to the police station’. Last year, Cezanne had spoken about his plans to get married to his girlfriend Afsheen. They have been together for over three years now.

As per reports in media, Cezanne was planning to marry his girlfriend Afsheen, who apparently have been together for three years now.

Further, in an interview with Times of India, Aisha said, “He has cheated me and used me for obtaining the US Green Card. I have spent all my money on him. He has lived off of me from 2013-2016. I was working and he was sitting at home. He spent from my credit card and I have proof of all the bills. I had ignored it because I am not a bad woman. I had let it go. He never apologized to me.”

Further talking about how the actor hid his marriage all this time, she said in her interview to Times of India, “I would have let it go had he not said wrong things about me. When he was here, he made a fool out of me in front of my kids. My kids were hurt by his behaviour. They are still hurt. They will never forgive him. They don’t have any good wish for that guy. I am still in a ‘nikaah’ with him. He told me his mother wanted him to marry a younger girl. He is 50 and so am I. So that time he hid our marriage. He made me sign divorce papers fraudulently which I did. But I am a Muslim lady and by Muslim law, I am still married. I want the recovery of the money that I spent on him and the compensation for what I have been through mentally because of him.”

Cezanne Khan returned to TV after many years with Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki where he replaced Vivian Dsena. Later, he was seen as the lead in Sony TV’s Appnapan – Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan.