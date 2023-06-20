ADVERTISEMENT
Television | News

Cezanne Khan accused of domestic violence; alleged wife Aisha Pirani files FIR

Cezanne Khan the senior actor of Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame has been accused of domestic violence by Aisha Pirani who claims to be his wife. Read here to know more.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
20 Jun,2023 14:37:19
Cezanne Khan accused of domestic violence; alleged wife Aisha Pirani files FIR

Actor Cezanne Khan who is even today popular for his portrayal of Anurag Basu in Ekta Kapoor’s first edition of Kasautii Zindagii Kay (2001), has been accused of domestic violence by his alleged wife, Aisha Pirani.

A report on Hindustan Times talks about Aisha who lives in the USA, filing the FIR on 7 June. As per the report, she said that Cezanne and his girlfriend would send her ‘dirty voice notes, tortured me’. She added that she ‘sent it to the police station’. Last year, Cezanne had spoken about his plans to get married to his girlfriend Afsheen. They have been together for over three years now.

As per reports in media, Cezanne was planning to marry his girlfriend Afsheen, who apparently have been together for three years now.

Further, in an interview with Times of India, Aisha said, “He has cheated me and used me for obtaining the US Green Card. I have spent all my money on him. He has lived off of me from 2013-2016. I was working and he was sitting at home. He spent from my credit card and I have proof of all the bills. I had ignored it because I am not a bad woman. I had let it go. He never apologized to me.”

Further talking about how the actor hid his marriage all this time, she said in her interview to Times of India, “I would have let it go had he not said wrong things about me. When he was here, he made a fool out of me in front of my kids. My kids were hurt by his behaviour. They are still hurt. They will never forgive him. They don’t have any good wish for that guy. I am still in a ‘nikaah’ with him. He told me his mother wanted him to marry a younger girl. He is 50 and so am I. So that time he hid our marriage. He made me sign divorce papers fraudulently which I did. But I am a Muslim lady and by Muslim law, I am still married. I want the recovery of the money that I spent on him and the compensation for what I have been through mentally because of him.”

Cezanne Khan returned to TV after many years with Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki where he replaced Vivian Dsena. Later, he was seen as the lead in Sony TV’s Appnapan – Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan starrer show Kasautii Zindagii Kay completes 21 years
Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan starrer show Kasautii Zindagii Kay completes 21 years
Nikhil and Pallavi are literally two peas of the same pod: Cezanne Khan on Appnapan… Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan
Nikhil and Pallavi are literally two peas of the same pod: Cezanne Khan on Appnapan… Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan
Appnapan…Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan cast enjoys monsoon showers
Appnapan…Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan cast enjoys monsoon showers
From Dheeraj Dhoopar, Vivian Dsena To Gashmeer Mahajani: Unrelatable Replacements On TV
From Dheeraj Dhoopar, Vivian Dsena To Gashmeer Mahajani: Unrelatable Replacements On TV
It feels good to be back with Balaji Telefilms after a long time: Cezanne Khan on Appnapan – Badalate Rishton Ka Bandhan
It feels good to be back with Balaji Telefilms after a long time: Cezanne Khan on Appnapan – Badalate Rishton Ka Bandhan
Review of Sony TV’s Appnapan – Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan: The concept gets too overdramatic
Review of Sony TV’s Appnapan – Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan: The concept gets too overdramatic
Latest Stories
All About Shraddha Arya’s Girls’ Vacation Vibes, Check Out
All About Shraddha Arya’s Girls’ Vacation Vibes, Check Out
Full Winner List: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5, India’s Biggest OTT and Web Entertainment Awards
Full Winner List: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5, India’s Biggest OTT and Web Entertainment Awards
Nora Fatehi is prepping you for getting ‘sexy’, check out how
Nora Fatehi is prepping you for getting ‘sexy’, check out how
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie accused of kidnapping Atharva
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie accused of kidnapping Atharva
Ssumier Pasricha shares the horrifying incident of three armed men entering his house
Ssumier Pasricha shares the horrifying incident of three armed men entering his house
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Virat takes up a life-threatening mission
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Virat takes up a life-threatening mission
Read Latest News