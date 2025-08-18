Chhoriyan Chali Gaon: Basera becomes a battleground; major face-offs begin

In tonight’s episode of Zee TV‘s reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, viewers can expect significant developments as contestants Anita Hassanandani, Aishwarya Khare, Anjuum Faakih, Krishna Shroff, Dolly Javed, Erika Packard, Rameet Sandhu, Sumukhi Suresh, and Surabhi–Samriddhi Mehra face a crucial turning point in the competition. The setting, Basera, previously a supportive environment, will be transformed into a competitive arena as the contestants are divided into two rival teams. This shift will heighten the stakes, with every interaction, alliance, and strategy becoming increasingly important.

In this episode, Erika is poised to confront Anita directly, while tensions between Anjuum and Aishwarya may escalate into a new rivalry. The intensity of their exchanges is expected to provide compelling moments, particularly as Erika showcases her mimicry of Anita and Aishwarya stands firm against Anjuum’s group. As the tasks become more challenging and complex, the focus will shift from individual achievements to the overall success of the teams.

Contestants will need to demonstrate teamwork alongside individuality, raising the question of who will emerge as a strong team player and who may struggle under the pressure. The dynamics of cooperation and personal strength will be tested throughout the episode, as participants navigate the evolving landscape of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon.

As we know, the culmination of the last week saw Rhea Sakhuja getting eliminated from the house. Who are you rooting for now? Who do you think will not perform well?