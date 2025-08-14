Chhoriyan Chali Gaon: Chhoriyan impart education to the village elders

Tonight on Zee TV’s Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, a captivating journey unfolds as Anita Hassanandani, Aishwarya Khare, Anjuum Faakih, Krishna Shroff, Dolly Javed, Erika Packard, Rameet Sandhu, Reha Sukheja, Sumukhi Suresh, Surabhi, and Samriddhi Mehra embrace a noble challenge—becoming teachers in the quaint village of Bamuliya. Their mission? To ignite the joy of learning in the hearts of the village elders, many of whom have never had the opportunity to pursue an education due to the burdens of life and familial responsibilities.

In this heartwarming initiative, in Bamuliya Ki Paathshala, these 11 resolute chhoriyan will step beyond their comfort zones, donning the hats of educators, as they engage with the rich tapestry of stories woven from the lives of these elders. With laughter ringing through the air and heartfelt discussions taking root, the classroom will become a vibrant space where generations connect.

The chhoriyan will listen to firsthand accounts from elders who once dreamed of studying but saw their aspirations obscured by decades of hard work, early marriages, and inevitable domestic duties. Through this immersive experience, the chhoriyan will offer the gift of education, providing the elders with a chance to pick up books once more and revive dreams that had long been shelved. The atmosphere will be charged with emotion as the roles beautifully intertwine: elders taking their seats as eager students and the children stepping up as judges, ready to evaluate the progress made. Families will gather to witness this touching transformation, watching the elders hold books and write on blackboards again—an inspiring sight that echoes their youthful dreams.

This is not merely a teaching task; it is a profound journey of empathy and reconnection, breathing life into aspirations that have lain dormant for far too long.

How do the Chhoriyan star as teachers for the day?