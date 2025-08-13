Chhoriyan Chali Gaon: Chhoriyan take to the akhada for kushti combat

In tonight’s thrilling episode of Zee TV‘s Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, viewers are in for a spectacular treat as a talented ensemble of actresses—Anita Hassanandani, Aishwarya Khare, Anjuum Faakih, Krishna Shroff, Dolly Javed, Erika Packard, Rameet Sandhu, Reha Sukheja, Sumukhi Suresh, and the dynamic twin sisters Surabhi and Samriddhi Mehra—take on an unprecedented challenge: wrestling in the village’s traditional akhada.

Leaving the comforts of their urban lifestyles behind, these 11 courageous Chhoriyan arrive at the rustic Bajrang Akhada nestled in Bamuliya village, where the art of kushti transcends mere sport; it is a revered tradition that embodies strength, finesse, and a profound sense of community pride.

Under the experienced guidance of local wrestling coach Raju Pehelwan, the contestants begin their journey from the fundamentals, mastering basic holds and grappling stances while embracing the rigorous discipline that the sport demands. As they immerse themselves in this physical endeavor, they face a series of unexpected challenges. The mud beneath their feet clings stubbornly as rain pours from the sky, transforming the arena into a slippery battleground. These brave competitors slip, stumble, and fall, yet with unwavering determination, they rise again, eyes alight with grit and spirits unbroken, driven by the fierce desire to overcome every obstacle that stands in their way.

The anticipation builds as viewers look forward to the most electrifying bout of the evening: the face-off between twin sisters Surabhi and Samridhhi, affectionately known as Chinki and Minki. Their extraordinary bond has won the hearts of audiences, but now they will put their sisterhood to the ultimate test as they confront each other in the ring. The stakes are incredibly high, as they are not only up against a formidable opponent but also the most treasured rival of their lives.

The competition is not merely a clash of strength; it is a rigorous examination of adaptability, stamina, and mental toughness. Who will survive this?