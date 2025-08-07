Chhoriyan Chali Gaon: Krishna Shroff’s emotional hug spreads warmth and love

Zee TV’s reality show, Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, has kick-started with the 11 celebrities trying to adjust to the new lifestyle in the village Bamuliya, in Madhya Pradesh. Hosted by Rannvijay Singha, the show follows 11 celebrity women — including Anita Hassanandani, Aishwarya Khare, Anjuum Faakih, Krishna Shroff, Dolly Javed, Erica Packard, Rameet Sandhu, Reha Sukheja, Sumukhi Suresh, and twin sisters Samriddhi and Surabhi Mehra — as they trade their luxury-filled routines for the raw realities of Bamuliya village in Madhya Pradesh.

In tonight’s episode, Krishna Shroff finds herself grappling with an unforeseen challenge that brings a wave of frustration and emotion. As she navigates the intricacies of village life, she is hindered by a persistent illness. An upset stomach plagues her, leaving her feeling sluggish and drained of energy. This discomfort not only makes mundane household chores feel daunting but also prevents her from fully immersing herself in the vibrant social fabric of her village, creating a palpable sense of isolation in her otherwise lively world.

The kind-hearted aunty who had opened her home to Krishna was blissfully unaware of the discomfort swirling within the girl. When the aunty entered the room with a vibrant plate of homemade bhujiya sev, Sumukhi and Samriddhi eagerly dived into the crispy treat, their laughter echoing through the space. However, the moment Sumukhi noticed Krishna’s untouched plate, her smile faded slightly. With a gentle tone, she conveyed to the aunty that Krishna wouldn’t partake in the delicious offering. The aunty immediately mistook Krishna’s hesitance for a sign of her own shortcomings. The sight of her heartbreak was a stark contrast to the laughter that had filled the room moments earlier, wrapping the environment in a painful silence as her tears spilt over, each drop a testament to her unintentional hurt.

That is when Krishna hugged the lady and told her, “Aunty, aap ro mat”. Krishna had to sit and explain her problem and why she was not eating her food. This emotional moment between the two was a simple indication of the villagers’ caring nature towards the celebrities.