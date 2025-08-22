Chhoriyan Chali Gaon: Meiyang Chang and Shruti Pathak take part in the musical night

Tonight, Zee TV’s show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon will feature a special episode where Bamuliya Gaon is transformed into a lively musical gathering, as contestants participate in the traditional Indian game of Antakshari. The episode will be enhanced by the presence of special guests Meiyang Chang and Shruti Pathak.

In this event, contestants including Anita Hassanandani, Anjuum Faakih, Krishna Shroff, Dolly Javed, Erika Packard, Rameet Sandhu, Sumukhi Suresh, and twins Surabhi–Samriddhi Mehra will be divided into teams that will compete against each other alongside local residents.

The competition aims not only to test their knowledge of songs but also their agility in thinking, teamwork, and quick decision-making. Participants will perform a wide range of songs, spanning from classic hits to contemporary favorites, as they strive to outperform one another. Meiyang Chang and Shruti Pathak will serve as judges, ensuring a fair and engaging competition while also contributing their musical talents to create an atmosphere of celebration throughout the village.

Reflecting on his time in Bamuliya, Meiyang Chang shared, “It was such a refreshing & nostalgic experience to visit Bamuliya for Chhoriyan Chali Gaon. The village’s warmth & simplicity reminded me of my own humble beginnings. The infectious energy and audacity of the chhoriyan, and the sheer joy of Antakshari made the night unforgettable. Judging them wasn’t on my agenda. All I wanted was for everybody to have a blast. I know I did.”

Shruti Pathak added about her experience, “Music has the power to unite hearts, and I truly felt that in Bamuliya. Watching the chhoriyan sing, laugh, and compete with so much enthusiasm was a delight. For me, it felt less like judging a competition and more like celebrating a big family gathering filled with music and happiness.”

Who will be the best in this musical endeavour?